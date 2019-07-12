Contrasting of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Both PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 6 1.57 N/A -34.04 0.00

Demonstrates PAVmed Inc. and InspireMD Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PAVmed Inc. and InspireMD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PAVmed Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival InspireMD Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. InspireMD Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.2% of PAVmed Inc. shares and 3.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62% InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. had bullish trend while InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

InspireMD Inc. beats PAVmed Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.