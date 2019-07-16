Contrasting of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

We will be contrasting the differences between PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Avinger Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -9.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PAVmed Inc. and Avinger Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228% Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PAVmed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Avinger Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Avinger Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PAVmed Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.2% of PAVmed Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Avinger Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62% Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. has weaker performance than Avinger Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Avinger Inc. beats PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.