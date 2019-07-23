Contrasting of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Both Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 19 0.50 N/A -1.22 0.00 Daseke Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Daseke Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Daseke Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.5% Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s current beta is -0.09 and it happens to be 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Daseke Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Daseke Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Daseke Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and Daseke Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 34% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Daseke Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -0.2% -2.56% -4.86% -6.75% 4.01% -5.38% Daseke Inc. -3.13% 1.54% 17.15% -4.54% -43.62% 42.93%

For the past year Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has -5.38% weaker performance while Daseke Inc. has 42.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Daseke Inc.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.