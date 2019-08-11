Contrasting of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

We are contrasting Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 1.96 N/A 0.63 24.64 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.12 N/A 5.35 15.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation. Tompkins Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tompkins Financial Corporation’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.6% and 52%. About 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Tompkins Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.