Contrasting of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Its Competitors

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 5.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 9,924,812.03% 3.60% 0.30% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 1.32M 13 24.64 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The competitors have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.39 shows that Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.