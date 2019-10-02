Contrasting of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Its Competitors

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 5.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|9,924,812.03%
|3.60%
|0.30%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|1.32M
|13
|24.64
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.20
|2.63
The competitors have a potential upside of 130.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|6.55%
|1.68%
|3.47%
|-23.97%
|-19.11%
|8.42%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.39 shows that Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Patriot National Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.