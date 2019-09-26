Contrasting of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 0.83 16.02 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.46 N/A 2.00 16.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has a -0.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.