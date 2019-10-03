Contrasting of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) and Its Competitors

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) is a company in the Wireless Communications industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Partner Communications Company Ltd. has 2.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.92% of all Wireless Communications companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Partner Communications Company Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications Company Ltd. 2,491,410,915.63% 3.50% 1.10% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Partner Communications Company Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications Company Ltd. 108.05M 4 48.57 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Partner Communications Company Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Partner Communications Company Ltd. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Partner Communications Company Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.00 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 86.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Partner Communications Company Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year Partner Communications Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Partner Communications Company Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.