Contrasting of Parsons Corporation (PSN) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 35 0.99 N/A 8.01 4.58 Xylem Inc. 78 2.70 N/A 3.08 26.11

Table 1 demonstrates Parsons Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xylem Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Parsons Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Parsons Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Xylem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Parsons Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Liquidity

Parsons Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Xylem Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Xylem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Parsons Corporation and Xylem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Parsons Corporation is $37.5, with potential upside of 0.59%. Competitively the consensus target price of Xylem Inc. is $82.33, which is potential 6.63% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Xylem Inc. appears more favorable than Parsons Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Parsons Corporation and Xylem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 93.1%. Parsons Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 98.55%. Comparatively, Xylem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year Parsons Corporation was more bullish than Xylem Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Parsons Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.