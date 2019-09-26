Contrasting of Parsons Corporation (PSN) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

This is a contrast between Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 35 0.87 N/A 8.01 4.58 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 120 2.25 N/A 6.61 19.21

Table 1 highlights Parsons Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Parsons Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Parsons Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Parsons Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Liquidity

Parsons Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Curtiss-Wright Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Parsons Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Parsons Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 14.59% and an $38.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is $147, which is potential 13.50% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Parsons Corporation seems more appealing than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Parsons Corporation shares and 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares. About 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year Parsons Corporation was less bullish than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Parsons Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.