Contrasting of Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Since Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 19 3.11 N/A 0.95 21.95 ConocoPhillips 64 1.85 N/A 6.18 10.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Parsley Energy Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Parsley Energy Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Parsley Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

$28.89 is Parsley Energy Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.87%. ConocoPhillips on the other hand boasts of a $80 average price target and a 29.53% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Parsley Energy Inc. seems more appealing than ConocoPhillips.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors. Parsley Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, ConocoPhillips has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has 30.48% stronger performance while ConocoPhillips has -0.5% weaker performance.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 8 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.