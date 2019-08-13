Contrasting of Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.75 N/A 0.95 17.46 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.17 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Parsley Energy Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Parsley Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that Parsley Energy Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Parsley Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Parsley Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 78.55% at a $29.3 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.