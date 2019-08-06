Contrasting of Park National Corporation (PRK) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

This is a contrast between Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 97 4.10 N/A 6.68 14.16 First Busey Corporation 26 3.93 N/A 1.97 13.76

Table 1 highlights Park National Corporation and First Busey Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Busey Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Park National Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Busey Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Park National Corporation’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. First Busey Corporation’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Park National Corporation and First Busey Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41% and 46.5% respectively. Park National Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57% First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15%

For the past year Park National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Busey Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats First Busey Corporation on 10 of the 9 factors.