Contrasting of Park National Corporation (PRK) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Both Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 95 4.70 N/A 6.68 14.61 Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.78 N/A 1.90 11.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Park National Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp. Associated Banc-Corp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Park National Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Park National Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Park National Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta means Park National Corporation’s volatility is 19.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Associated Banc-Corp’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Park National Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Associated Banc-Corp 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Associated Banc-Corp has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 8.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Park National Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 76.1% respectively. About 0.7% of Park National Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Associated Banc-Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06% Associated Banc-Corp -2.95% -1.48% -3.25% -6.38% -18.18% 11.22%

For the past year Park National Corporation was more bullish than Associated Banc-Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Park National Corporation beats Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.