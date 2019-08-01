Contrasting of Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) and Its Competitors

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Park City Group Inc. has 30.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 22.6% of Park City Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Park City Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 8.60% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Park City Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. N/A 7 23.75 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Park City Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Park City Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

With average target price of $11.5, Park City Group Inc. has a potential upside of 124.17%. The potential upside of the rivals is 22.05%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Park City Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Park City Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Park City Group Inc. has -14.07% weaker performance while Park City Group Inc.’s peers have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Park City Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Park City Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Park City Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Park City Group Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Park City Group Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.7. In other hand, Park City Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Park City Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Park City Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.