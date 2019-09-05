Contrasting of Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 6 5.66 N/A 0.22 23.75 Guidewire Software Inc. 99 10.34 N/A 0.99 102.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Park City Group Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Guidewire Software Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Park City Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.7 shows that Park City Group Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Guidewire Software Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Park City Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Guidewire Software Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Park City Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Park City Group Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Park City Group Inc. has a 76.92% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.5. Competitively Guidewire Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $102.5, with potential upside of 7.91%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Park City Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Guidewire Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Park City Group Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 0%. 22.6% are Park City Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year Park City Group Inc. has -14.07% weaker performance while Guidewire Software Inc. has 27.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats Park City Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.