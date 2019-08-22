Contrasting of Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

This is a contrast between Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 7 4.94 N/A 0.22 23.75 EVERTEC Inc. 30 5.40 N/A 1.21 26.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. EVERTEC Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Park City Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of EVERTEC Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Park City Group Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

Park City Group Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.7. EVERTEC Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Park City Group Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival EVERTEC Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Park City Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EVERTEC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Park City Group Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Park City Group Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 102.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Park City Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Park City Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year Park City Group Inc. had bearish trend while EVERTEC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Park City Group Inc.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.