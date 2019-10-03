Contrasting of Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) and Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

As Telecom Services – Domestic companies, Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 2 0.00 99.57M -0.21 0.00 Ribbon Communications Inc. 5 0.84 105.53M -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pareteum Corporation and Ribbon Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 4,792,318,429.03% -19% -14.3% Ribbon Communications Inc. 1,929,250,457.04% -10.8% -6.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that Pareteum Corporation is 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pareteum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ribbon Communications Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Pareteum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ribbon Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pareteum Corporation and Ribbon Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ribbon Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pareteum Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 207.69% and an $4 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pareteum Corporation and Ribbon Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 79.3%. Pareteum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.33%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Ribbon Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation has stronger performance than Ribbon Communications Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Pareteum Corporation beats Ribbon Communications Inc.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.