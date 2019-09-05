Contrasting of Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) and Its Peers

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pareteum Corporation has 33.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 7.33% of Pareteum Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.08% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pareteum Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19.00% -14.30% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pareteum Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pareteum Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.00 2.22

With consensus price target of $8.17, Pareteum Corporation has a potential upside of 305.46%. The potential upside of the rivals is 10.76%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Pareteum Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pareteum Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Pareteum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.94 Quick Ratio. Pareteum Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pareteum Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Pareteum Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.93. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pareteum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.