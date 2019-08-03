Contrasting of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.34 N/A -3.76 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.02 N/A -7.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.25, and a 589.94% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.