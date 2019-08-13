Contrasting of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.63 N/A -3.76 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 382.95% at a $21.25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 0%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Midatech Pharma Plc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.