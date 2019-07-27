Contrasting of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -3.76 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 561.99% upside potential and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 0% respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.