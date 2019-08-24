Contrasting of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.55 N/A -3.76 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.37 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 462.17% for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $21.25. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 75.16% and its consensus target price is $71.5. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 88.9%. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has weaker performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.