Contrasting of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.78 N/A -3.76 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $21.25, and a 431.25% upside potential. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 376.19%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 14.3% respectively. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 109.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.