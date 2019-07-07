Contrasting of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.24 N/A -1.50 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 187 20.65 N/A 1.91 104.65

In table 1 we can see PAR Technology Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PAR Technology Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation. Its rival The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Trade Desk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PAR Technology Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$32 is PAR Technology Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.86%. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc.’s potential downside is -17.29% and its consensus target price is $196.67. Based on the data delivered earlier, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.