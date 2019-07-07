Contrasting of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PAR Technology Corporation
|25
|2.24
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|187
|20.65
|N/A
|1.91
|104.65
In table 1 we can see PAR Technology Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PAR Technology Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0.00%
|-39.3%
|-20.8%
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.4 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation. Its rival The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Trade Desk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered PAR Technology Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$32 is PAR Technology Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.86%. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc.’s potential downside is -17.29% and its consensus target price is $196.67. Based on the data delivered earlier, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., analysts belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PAR Technology Corporation
|5.77%
|12.14%
|-4.03%
|50.44%
|74.66%
|17.24%
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|-10.01%
|-1.13%
|32.07%
|63.07%
|166.79%
|72.22%
For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.
Summary
The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.
