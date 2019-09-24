Contrasting of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Since PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.32 N/A -1.67 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PAR Technology Corporation and Materialise NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

PAR Technology Corporation’s -0.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Materialise NV has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation. Its rival Materialise NV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2 respectively. Materialise NV has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PAR Technology Corporation and Materialise NV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Materialise NV 0 0 0 0.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 23.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PAR Technology Corporation and Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 22.6% respectively. About 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend while Materialise NV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.