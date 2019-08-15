Contrasting of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

This is a contrast between PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 26 1.89 N/A -1.67 0.00 2U Inc. 50 2.06 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PAR Technology Corporation and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PAR Technology Corporation and 2U Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, 2U Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 2U Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 44.34% and an $32 average target price. Competitively the average target price of 2U Inc. is $65.7, which is potential 320.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. About 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

2U Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.