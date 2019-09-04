Contrasting of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) and Its Competitors

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. N/A 20 13.91 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.27 2.18 2.55

The competitors have a potential upside of 38.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are 1 and 0.4. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.