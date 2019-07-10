Contrasting of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.71 N/A 0.81 18.05 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.22 N/A 0.13 9.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.