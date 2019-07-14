Contrasting of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

This is a contrast between Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.41 N/A 0.42 8.43 Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.52 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ship Finance International Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is presently more affordable than Ship Finance International Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Ship Finance International Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ship Finance International Limited are 1 and 1 respectively. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Ship Finance International Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is $5.5, with potential upside of 61.29%. On the other hand, Ship Finance International Limited’s potential upside is 3.33% and its consensus price target is $13.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. seems more appealing than Ship Finance International Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 58.4% and 33.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51% Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ship Finance International Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ship Finance International Limited beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.