Contrasting of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Holdings Inc. 22 9.55 N/A 0.22 90.54 Markel Corporation 1,032 2.00 N/A 37.36 28.03

In table 1 we can see Palomar Holdings Inc. and Markel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Markel Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Palomar Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Markel Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Palomar Holdings Inc. and Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.6% respectively. Comparatively, 1.5% are Markel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32% Markel Corporation 0.31% 4.43% 2.98% -6.67% -7.47% 0.88%

For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Markel Corporation.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Palomar Holdings Inc.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.