Contrasting of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Palomar Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Palomar Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Holdings Inc. N/A 23 90.54 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Palomar Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.65 1.61 2.55

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Palomar Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Palomar Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Palomar Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Palomar Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.