Contrasting of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Palomar Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Palomar Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Palomar Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.48%
|10.08%
|3.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Palomar Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|23
|90.54
|Industry Average
|425.70M
|12.22B
|46.48
Palomar Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Palomar Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.65
|1.61
|2.55
As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Palomar Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Palomar Holdings Inc.
|2.75%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.32%
|Industry Average
|3.80%
|6.38%
|11.03%
|12.02%
|16.82%
|17.80%
For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Palomar Holdings Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Palomar Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Palomar Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Palomar Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
