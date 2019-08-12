Contrasting of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Its Competitors

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PagerDuty Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PagerDuty Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. N/A 47 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 121.84%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PagerDuty Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has weaker performance than PagerDuty Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PagerDuty Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors PagerDuty Inc.