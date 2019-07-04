Contrasting of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 49 27.50 N/A -0.55 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.67 N/A 0.60 4.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PagerDuty Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PagerDuty Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PagerDuty Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has stronger performance than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.