Contrasting of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 46 20.77 N/A -0.62 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.28 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PagerDuty Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PagerDuty Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BSQUARE Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PagerDuty Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.65% for PagerDuty Inc. with average target price of $42.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 31% respectively. PagerDuty Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend while BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.