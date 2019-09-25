Contrasting of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp 38 3.84 N/A 3.85 10.03 Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PacWest Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PacWest Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PacWest Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PacWest Bancorp is $42.5, with potential upside of 14.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of PacWest Bancorp shares and 0% of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 shares. PacWest Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -1.08% 1.36% -1.05% 0.91% -3.76% 4.11%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp has stronger performance than Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PacWest Bancorp beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.