Contrasting of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Its Peers

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PacWest Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PacWest Bancorp has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PacWest Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.60% 1.80% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing PacWest Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp N/A 39 10.03 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

PacWest Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PacWest Bancorp is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PacWest Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.18 1.43 2.38

PacWest Bancorp presently has an average target price of $45, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 51.54%. Based on the data delivered earlier, PacWest Bancorp is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PacWest Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Bancorp is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, PacWest Bancorp’s peers’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.