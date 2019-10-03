Contrasting of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

We will be comparing the differences between Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 30 1.53 58.50M 2.31 13.69 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 16 1.02 218.00M 1.43 12.18

Demonstrates Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Umpqua Holdings Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 192,307,692.31% 6.9% 1.2% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 1,351,518,908.87% 7.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.23 beta means Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 90.9%. About 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.