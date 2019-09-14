Contrasting of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.73 N/A 1.13 6.81 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 5.01 N/A 1.96 13.67

Demonstrates Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and First Hawaiian Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. First Hawaiian Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Hawaiian Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2% First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and First Hawaiian Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.1% and 98.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97% First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp was less bullish than First Hawaiian Inc.

Summary

First Hawaiian Inc. beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors.