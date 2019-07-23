Contrasting of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Both Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.70 N/A 0.29 7.44 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 28 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85

Table 1 highlights Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Canadian Natural Resources Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.31 shows that Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Canadian Natural Resources Limited has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Canadian Natural Resources Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, which is potential 73.21% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.