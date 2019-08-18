Contrasting of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.62 N/A -0.76 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.23 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a beta of 1.91 and its 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta which is 95.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 38.89%. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.75, while its potential upside is 41.57%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Exelixis Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.