Contrasting of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.97 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 31.36% at a $8 average price target. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.55% and its average price target is $28. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Denali Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 85.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.