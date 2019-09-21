Contrasting of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Atreca Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 42.10% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with average price target of $8. Competitively Atreca Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 157.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Atreca Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atreca Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Atreca Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.