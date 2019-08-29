Contrasting of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ashford Inc. 45 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ashford Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 20.5% respectively. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 3.55% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.