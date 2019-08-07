Contrasting of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Since Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders held 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.