Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A -0.49 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 41.06% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.