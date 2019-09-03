Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.28
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 41.06% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.