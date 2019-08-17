Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s peers beat Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.