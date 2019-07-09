Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We are contrasting Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A 1.33 19.26 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.11 N/A 0.79 13.21

Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 10.68%. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.