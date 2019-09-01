Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

We are comparing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A -0.49 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.68 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has an average price target of $17.67, with potential upside of 16.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 30.34% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.