Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A -0.49 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 31.17% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.