Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A 1.33 19.26 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.43 N/A 2.39 12.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 17.23% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 18.9% respectively. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 4.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.